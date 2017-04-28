Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) SVP David William Carroll Sells 4,000 Shares

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) SVP David William Carroll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) traded down 3.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 137,193 shares of the stock traded hands. Quantenna Communications Inc has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $25.45. The company’s market cap is $608.60 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications Inc will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Quantenna Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quantenna Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNA. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the first quarter worth $416,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

