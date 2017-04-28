Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Quality Distribution (QLTY) Share Price

Press coverage about Quality Distribution (NASDAQ:QLTY) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quality Distribution earned a coverage optimism score of 0.41 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Quality Distribution (NASDAQ:QLTY) opened at 15.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Quality Distribution has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Quality Distribution Company Profile

Quality Distribution Inc is a United States-based provider of bulk transportation and logistics services. The Company also provides transportation and delivery services. The Company offers services, such as chemical bulk transportation, logistics, container and depot, intermodal, leasing and risk services.

