Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Position Maintained by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. maintained its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Corp during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Corp during the third quarter worth $234,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) opened at 146.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.09. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $153.90.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.71 million. Quaker Chemical Corp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post $4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Quaker Chemical Corp’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Quaker Chemical Corp

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

