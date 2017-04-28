Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,008 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Silgan Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silgan Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings during the third quarter valued at $156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan Holdings by 28.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Silgan Holdings by 41.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) traded down 1.83% during trading on Friday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 398,799 shares. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Silgan Holdings had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $805.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Silgan Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Silgan Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Silgan Holdings from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Silgan Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

About Silgan Holdings

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

