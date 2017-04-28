Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies Corp. were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 22,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 80.8% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 309,964 shares. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36. The firm’s market cap is $4.98 billion.

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Zebra Technologies Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $944 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Zebra Technologies Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post $6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 40,000 shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $3,688,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,914,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

