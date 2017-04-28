2,575 Shares in BancFirst Co. (BANF) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 46.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BancFirst by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.68.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $82.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.02%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

In other BancFirst news, President Harvey Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $1,003,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,047.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,580,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

