5,291 Shares in Echostar Co. (SATS) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Echostar by 54.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) traded down 1.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 124,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. Echostar Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Echostar had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company earned $740.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc dropped their target price on shares of Echostar from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

