Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 424,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 32.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) traded down 1.46% during trading on Friday, reaching $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,889 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.84. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $101.01.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

