QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KLR Group

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KLR Group in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. KLR Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded QEP Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on QEP Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBR & Co set a $24.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) traded up 1.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497,444 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The stock’s market cap is $2.83 billion.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company earned $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.16 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post ($0.73) EPS for the current year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Phillips S. Baker, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $99,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,212,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,860,000 after buying an additional 839,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,308,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,135,000 after buying an additional 470,587 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,614,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after buying an additional 458,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,193,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,383,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

