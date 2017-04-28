QCR Holdings (QCRH) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.22

Press coverage about QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QCR Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 60 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of QCR Holdings in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of QCR Holdings in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 73,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.71. QCR Holdings has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. QCR Holdings had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company earned $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from QCR Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $29,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $191,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,057 shares of company stock valued at $349,722 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Holdings Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), and Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

