Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for National Commerce Corp Decreased by Analyst (NCOM)

National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) – Analysts at FBR & Co decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of National Commerce Corp in a report issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Nolan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. FBR & Co currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCOM. TheStreet raised shares of National Commerce Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Commerce Corp in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.
National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) traded down 1.65% on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 36,839 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. National Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $500.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.17.
National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. National Commerce Corp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm earned $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of National Commerce Corp during the third quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 65.5% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 220,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 87,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 294,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Commerce Corp
National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.
