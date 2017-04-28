Sterling Bancorp (STL) to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $121.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.28%.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-sterling-bancorp-stl-boosted-by-analyst-updated.html.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STL. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 23.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,942,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 1,120,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,673,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,369,000 after buying an additional 729,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,236,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,644,000 after buying an additional 126,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 23,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $579,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,465,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,794 shares of company stock worth $2,926,121. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

