Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for McDonald's Co. Raised by SunTrust Banks (MCD)

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald's Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for McDonald's Co.’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.70 to $130.76 in a report on Monday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.93. 4,779,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 22,324 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 447% compared to the average daily volume of 4,080 put options.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 224,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,925,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,760,024,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 791,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,458,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

