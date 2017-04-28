Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $140 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) traded down 1.15% on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,455 shares. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $401.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 223,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, Director John A. Fazio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc is an advisory firm providing executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping services to businesses and business leaders around the world. Its segments include Executive Search, Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping. It operates its executive search services in three geographic regions: the Americas (which includes the countries in North and South America); Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa), and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the region generally known as the Middle East).

