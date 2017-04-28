Q4 2017 Earnings Forecast for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Issued By Jefferies Group

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial Corp in a report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business earned $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.36 million. Fulton Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fulton Financial Corp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) opened at 18.85 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 271.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $61,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fulton Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Fulton Financial Corp

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

