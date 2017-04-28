Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. FIG Partners increased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) traded down 1.48% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,496 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $75.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm earned $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.17 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 27.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations.

