Q4 2017 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) Issued By Griffin Securities

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton Company’s FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton Company from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Halliburton Company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton Company from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton Company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.34.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 1.12% during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197,700 shares. The stock’s market cap is $39.78 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Halliburton Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $36,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $38,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,449.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

