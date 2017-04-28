Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Increased by Analyst

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
FBC has been the topic of several other reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) opened at 29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $183 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 69,470 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.
