Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Increased by Analyst” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/q4-2017-earnings-estimate-for-flagstar-bancorp-inc-issued-by-wedbush-fbc-updated.html.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) opened at 29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $183 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 69,470 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.