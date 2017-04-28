Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Sloan acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 754,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,974,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

