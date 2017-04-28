Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RPC, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for RPC in a report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-rpc-inc-res-boosted-by-analyst-updated.html.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RES. FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of RPC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Instinet upgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) opened at 18.28 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98 billion. RPC has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in RPC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 187,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 14.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in RPC by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 86.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP boosted its position in RPC by 81.0% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.