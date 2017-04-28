First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon National Corp in a report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. First Horizon National Corp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-first-horizon-national-corp-fhn-lifted-by-jefferies-group-updated.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on First Horizon National Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised First Horizon National Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Horizon National Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) opened at 18.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.17. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

In related news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 28,987 shares of First Horizon National Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $578,580.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 101,900.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 482.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corp Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.