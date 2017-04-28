Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Xilinx, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 2.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066,270 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,013 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vincent Tong sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

