AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) opened at 23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.95 million and a P/E ratio of 260.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,984.50.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products and other after-market products.

