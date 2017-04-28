Jefferies Group Weighs in on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst H. Rubel now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business earned $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) opened at 134.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

