Brokers Offer Predictions for Primoris Services Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Primoris Services Corp in a report released on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Primoris Services Corp had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business earned $601.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Primoris Services Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) opened at 23.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.65. Primoris Services Corp has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services Corp by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Primoris Services Corp by 61,763.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Primoris Services Corp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Primoris Services Corp by 7,617.5% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Primoris Services Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

About Primoris Services Corp

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

