Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Federated Investors Inc Issued By Jefferies Group (FII)

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Federated Investors in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Federated Investors’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on Federated Investors from $28.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) opened at 28.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. Federated Investors has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $33.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 6.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $60,040.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $243,377.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 478,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,918 shares of company stock valued at $419,391. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

