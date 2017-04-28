Leerink Swann Comments on Celgene Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CELG)

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celgene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Celgene’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.65.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 123.97 on Friday. Celgene has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $127.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene also saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 604 call options.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celgene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Celgene by 622.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Celgene by 1,255.7% in the first quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Celgene by 53.6% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $497,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $1,737,706.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,087.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

