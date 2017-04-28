Minerals Technologies Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) opened at 80.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.04. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $62,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $576,421.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and supporting systems and services around the world. It operates through five segments. The Specialty Minerals produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and processed mineral product quicklime (lime).

