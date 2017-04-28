National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Domtar Corp (UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Domtar Corp in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Domtar Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on Domtar Corp from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Domtar Corp from C$40.75 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.75.

Shares of Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) opened at 57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Domtar Corp Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

