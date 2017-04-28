Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CSFB began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Increased by Cormark” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-hudbay-minerals-inc-hbm-increased-by-cormark.html.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) traded up 0.87% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,377 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company’s market cap is $1.93 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.