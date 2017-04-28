Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Lifted by Analyst (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Graco had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $340.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Graco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wunderlich downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Graco from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.85. 582,064 shares of the stock were exchanged. Graco has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,615,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Graco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Graco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 3,600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $325,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,449.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena Polyakova sold 360,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $43,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 521,141 shares of company stock worth $6,079,043. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 202.82%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

