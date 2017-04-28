BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) – Research analysts at FBR & Co decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BofI Holding in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for BofI Holding’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BofI Holding in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-bofi-holding-inc-cut-by-analyst-bofi.html.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) traded down 3.51% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 1,448,498 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.23. BofI Holding has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. BofI Holding had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in BofI Holding by 13.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 362,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 42,445 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in BofI Holding by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 848,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in BofI Holding by 9.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 938,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 80,371 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BofI Holding by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in BofI Holding by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 1,155,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $106,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

BofI Holding Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Holding Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI Holding Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.