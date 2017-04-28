Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith Corp in a research note issued on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business earned $740 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.38 million. A. O. Smith Corp had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of A. O. Smith Corp in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,775 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $90,462,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 498.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,446,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after buying an additional 834,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,514,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wei Ding sold 21,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $1,093,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Greubel sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $863,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,966 shares of company stock worth $12,927,157 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. A. O. Smith Corp’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

About A. O. Smith Corp

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

