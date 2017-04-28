Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Regal Entertainment Group Issued By Wedbush (RGC)

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Regal Entertainment Group in a report released on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regal Entertainment Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) traded up 0.55% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 2,021,554 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. Regal Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business earned $821.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.18 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,930,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,738,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after buying an additional 496,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,760,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 290,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Regal Entertainment Group news, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $577,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $455,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Regal Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Regal Entertainment Group Company Profile

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

