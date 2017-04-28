Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Issued By FIG Partners (CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business earned $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCBG. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) traded down 1.67% on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 18,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.88. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 493.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (CCB or the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services (CCB), Data Processing Services (Capital City Services Company), Trust and Asset Management Services (Capital City Trust Company) and Brokerage Services (Capital City Banc Investments, Inc).

