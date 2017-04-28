Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Issued By DA Davidson

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BofI Holding in a report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BofI Holding’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BofI Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BofI Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) traded down 3.51% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 1,448,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.23. BofI Holding has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. BofI Holding had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 13.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $106,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BofI Holding Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

