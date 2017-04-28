Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,410 shares. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In related news, insider Arthur Stark sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $354,908.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,409.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Temares sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $7,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,597 shares of company stock valued at $10,087,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 157.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

