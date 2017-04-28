Northrop Grumman Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst H. Rubel now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2017 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vetr upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.13 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.80 to $185.08 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) traded down 0.98% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.96. 856,368 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $205.83 and a 12 month high of $253.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $29,276.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $54,892.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906 shares of company stock valued at $214,055. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.5% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

