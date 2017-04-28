SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial Holdings in a report issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 price objective on LPL Financial Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Instinet upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded up 9.14% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,678 shares. LPL Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.30. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. LPL Financial Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,194,000 after buying an additional 365,980 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,434,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,728,000 after buying an additional 122,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 340,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $42,914,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Tracy Calder sold 6,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $254,139.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $603,851.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,615,952 shares of company stock worth $65,039,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. LPL Financial Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

