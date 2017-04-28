Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company earned $629.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prologis Inc (PLD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-prologis-inc-issued-by-suntrust-banks-pld-updated.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 3,105,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. Prologis has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $8,588,000.

In other news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 20,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,113,176.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $5,557.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.