Compass Minerals International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Minerals International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s FY2017 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The business earned $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) opened at 67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $84.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

