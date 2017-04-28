Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Company Decreased by Imperial Capital (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Allegiant Travel Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel Company’s FY2019 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. Allegiant Travel Company had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-allegiant-travel-company-algt-issued-by-imperial-capital-updated.html.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel Company from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp lowered Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG cut Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) traded down 0.51% on Friday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 177,329 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.20. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $182.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Allegiant Travel Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the third quarter valued at about $5,750,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,177,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 313,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,439,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 34,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Bricker sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $701,480.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,353.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Allegiant Travel Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.