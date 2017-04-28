PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.60 ($4.52).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.41) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 394 ($5.04) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other PZ Cussons plc news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £3,260 ($4,167.73). Also, insider Caroline Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($38,992.59).

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) opened at 335.90 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 325.61. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 291.70 and a one year high of GBX 374.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PZ Cussons plc (PZC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pz-cussons-plc-pzc-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

PZ Cussons plc Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer products company. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, and nutritional products. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.