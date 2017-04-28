Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.48 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Pure Storage to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) opened at 10.51 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $2.17 billion. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 37.84%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pure-storages-pstg-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-robert-w-baird-updated.html.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $35,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 958,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $9,752,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,318,416 shares of company stock worth $23,913,989. Insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.