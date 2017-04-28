Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Vetr downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.46 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $15.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 1,356,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $14,126,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $35,184.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,318,416 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,989. 46.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,162,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 497.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,548,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 1,289,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 779,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 533,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 666,166 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.19 billion. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.
