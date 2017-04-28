Private Bank & Trust Co. Has $302,000 Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 474.1% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 267,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 220,909 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 213.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $267.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day moving average is $218.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $645.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.23 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.81.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $18,220,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.76, for a total transaction of $149,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,658 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,076. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

