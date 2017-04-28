Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY17 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) traded down 0.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 2,443,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.57%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 price objective (up previously from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.
In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 24,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $1,055,689.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,992,755.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Levis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,108 shares of company stock worth $3,711,889 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.
