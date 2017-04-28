Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Announces Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY17 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,306 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 24,108 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $1,055,689.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,992,755.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Levis sold 30,000 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,108 shares of company stock worth $3,711,889. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 51,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 423.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 912,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,165,000 after buying an additional 286,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target (up previously from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

