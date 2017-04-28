PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “positive” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded up 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 499,475 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $415.15 million. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.29. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 236.68% and a negative return on equity of 90.33%. The firm earned $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post ($3.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 158,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 426.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 275,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

