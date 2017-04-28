PS Business Parks (PSB) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News articles about PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PS Business Parks earned a news impact score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.54. 77,591 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business earned $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.52%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $1,202,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PS Business Parks (PSB) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.15” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ps-business-parks-psb-given-media-impact-rating-of-0-15.html.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.